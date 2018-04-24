Australian boy, 12, flies to Bali alone after argument with mum: Reports

SYDNEY: A 12-year-old Australian boy reported missing by his terrified family was found to have travelled alone for a four-day getaway to Bali, where he clocked up more than US$6,000 worth of bills on a credit card he had stolen from his family, Australian media reported on Monday (Apr 23).

The runway holiday came after the boy, given the pseudonym Drew by 9 News, had a heated argument with his mother, who had told him he could not go to Bali, The Guardian Australia reported.

According to the reports, Drew had researched for airlines that allowed 12-year-olds to travel alone without needing a letter from a parent.

Drew then told his family he was going to school, when in fact he took a train to the airport and boarded a Jetstar flight from Sydney to Perth before taking an international flight to Bali’s Denpasar airport, news.com.au reported.

Drew, who had only brought a single backpack with him on the trip, checked in for his flights using a self-service terminal, the reports said.

At Perth, Drew was only asked for his student ID and passport to prove he was over 12, he said.

Advertisement

Advertisement

It was only in Bali that someone quizzed him on why he was alone, to which he lied that his mother was waiting outside.

After exiting the terminal in Bali, Drew hopped onto a Go-Jek motorcycle to get to the All Seasons hotel and checked in. He told the staff there that he was checking in early and that his sister would be joining him later.

Over the next four days, Drew hired a motorcycle even though he did not hold a licence and was allowed to buy beer, said 9 News.

He was familiar with the area as his family had taken annual trips there.

Meanwhile in Australia, his family were frantically searching for him after the school reported that he was absent.

His mother said she discovered Drew was in Bali after she contacted one of his friends, who told her Drew had posted a video of himself playing in a Bali pool and geotagged his location on the holiday island, news.com.au reported.

"Shocked and disgusted," his mother, Emma, said on learning that Drew had gone overseas on his own.

"There's no emotion to feel what we felt when we found he'd left overseas," she told A Current Affair, an Australia current affairs TV programme, that filmed the story.

Drew had previously tried something similar, according to Emma, he had been knocked back by airlines because he did not have a letter from her.

"We screamed, we begged for help (from Australian authorities) for weeks on end," Emma added. "When the first attempt to Indonesia took place, we were told his passport was going to be flagged."

AFP reported that an alert to prevent international travel had not been placed on the boy, and Australian police did not have the power to cancel or request the cancellation of a passport if there were no suspicions of crimes committed.

"The (police) will work with partner agencies to review the circumstances of this matter and current operating procedures, to ensure this type of incident does not occur again," said a spokeswoman.

Drew called his mischievous act "great", because he "wanted to go on an adventure".

According to 9 News, Jetstar has since put changes in place to prevent children over 12 from travelling without parental authority.