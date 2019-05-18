Australian conservative PM hails 'miracle' election victory

SYDNEY: Australia's conservative Prime Minister Scott Morrison praised "quiet Australians" for delivering his party a "miracle" election victory Saturday (May 18) after his Labor challenger conceded defeat.

Morrison had entered the election as an underdog, but after a hard-fought campaign defied the odds to extend the Liberal-National coalition's six-year rule.

"I have always believed in miracles!" he told jubilant supporters in Sydney. "How good is Australia!"?