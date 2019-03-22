Australian gets two years in jail for Iran trade

WASHINGTON: An Australian man was sentenced to two years in prison in Washington on Thursday (Mar 21) for exporting restricted aviation equipment to Iranian buyers in violation of US restrictions.

Seven years after he was charged, David Levick, 57, from Cherrybrook, Australia, was ordered to prison after pleading guilty to four counts of violating the US International Emergency Economic Powers Act, which places tight restrictions on sales of sensitive equipment to Iran.

The exports took place in 2007-2008. At the time Levick was general manager of ICM Components, Inc., located in Thornleigh, Australia.

US authorities say he ordered the restricted materials on behalf of an Iranian company for transshipment to Iran.

When he was first charged, US authorities accused Levick of selling Iran US components of missiles, drones and torpedoes.

But the Justice Department statement on Thursday made no mention of those.

Instead, he admitted to selling "precision pressure transducers," sensor devices with many applications, including in the avionics industry.

He also sold the Iranians emergency flotation system kits and assemblies for mounting lights on aircraft.

Levick was extradited from Australia in December 2018.

Levick was also ordered to forfeit nearly US$200,000, the value of the goods involved in the Iran deals.