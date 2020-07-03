Australian mountains ditch King Leopold name

SYDNEY: An Australian mountain range named after Belgium's notorious King Leopold II was re-christened on Friday (Jul 3), as officials moved to shed the connection to an "evil tyrant".

Authorities in Western Australia said the 600-kilometre (373-mile) King Leopold Ranges in the remote Kimberley region - named after the monarch in 1879 - would now be known as the Wunaamin Miliwundi Ranges.

"It has troubled me for years that an extraordinary area of Western Australia should be named in honour of a person who is widely regarded as an evil tyrant," state lands minister Ben Wyatt said.

Even in his native Belgium, Leopold has become synonymous with the horrors of European colonisation of Africa.

He is believed to be responsible for millions of deaths in Africa between 1865 and 1909, primarily in what is now the Democratic Republic of Congo.

Many were killed, mutilated or died of disease as they worked on rubber plantations belonging to Leopold, who was notoriously brutal even by the standards of the day.

Wyatt told Australia's national broadcaster ABC that visitors were regularly perplexed why somewhere as distant as Australia still had a landmark named after the ruler "even as the Belgians go about almost deserting the history of King Leopold II".

Belgium's current monarch, King Phillipe, this week expressed his "deepest regrets" about that period in the country's history.

The death of African-American George Floyd while in US police custody has sparked calls to address systemic racism around the world.

Belgian protesters have torn down, or daubed with paint, several statues of Leopold.

In Australia, protests calling for an end to Aboriginal deaths in custody continue, while activists have targeted several statues marking the nation's colonial past.