Australian police detain man, neutralise explosive materials

SYDNEY: Australian bomb experts destroyed "explosive" materials found in a suburban Adelaide garden shed on Tuesday (Apr 30), following the arrest of a 43-year-old man.

South Australian police said the materials were found late Monday and the man appeared in court early Tuesday facing charges of possession of explosives.

Advertisement

"Investigations are continuing at the address," the police said in a statement, adding that the Bomb Response Unit had been deployed. "There is no danger or threat to the public," they said.

National broadcaster ABC said the man had come to the attention of the authorities earlier this year for anti-Muslim social media posts.

Local media reported the explosives were so-called Mother of Satan - a chemical explosive used by jihadi and other terror groups.

Aerial images from the scene showed explosives experts packing sandbags around an object ahead of the planned controlled detonation.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The explosion sent puffs of smoke and dust into the air.

Police had ordered residents to stay in their homes ahead of the blast.

"It is not expected that enough vibration would cause damage but as a precaution please remain indoors and away from windows," they said.