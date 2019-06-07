Australian police seize largest haul of Ice worth US$840 million

Australian police seize largest haul of Ice worth US$840 million

Australian police seizes record haul of Ice
Australian Border Force agents found 1.6 tonnes of methylamphetamine and 37kg of heroin in vacuum-sealed packages lodged inside speakers shipped from Thailand. (Photo: Australian Federal Police)
SYDNEY: Australian police have seized a record US$840 million worth of the drug Ice hidden in stereo speakers shipped from Thailand, officials said on Friday (Jun 7).

Australian Border Force agents found 1.6 tonnes of methylamphetamine and 37kg of heroin in vacuum-sealed packages lodged inside the speakers after the shipment arrived in Melbourne, they said.

Record haul of Ice seized by Australian police
The shipment was seized after it arrived in Melbourne. (Photo: Australian Federal Police)

"This is the largest meth bust we've ever seen in this country," border force commander Craig Palmer said.

The haul size demonstrates "the brazen nature of those involved in this criminal activity", he added.

Australian authorities seize the country’s largest ever Ice consignment
The the seized ice had a street value of A$1.2 billion (US$836 million), says Australian police. (Photo: Australian Federal Police)

No arrests were made in connection with the smuggling operation and police appealed to the public for leads on who was involved.

Palmer said the seized ice had a street value of A$1.2 billion (US$836 million) and was the equivalent of 10 per cent of all the drugs seized by the border force in the previous year.

Source: AFP/ga

