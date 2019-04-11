Australian prime minister announces May 18 election

SYDNEY: Australia's Prime Minister Scott Morrison on Thursday (Apr 11) called a national election for May 18, firing the starting gun on a campaign set to focus heavily on climate and the economy.

"We live in the best country in the world," Morrison said announcing the widely expected date, arguing the future of the country depends on a strong economy.

The announcement officially kicks off a campaign to decide whether the conservative government gets a rare third term in office - and whether Morrison can beat the odds and hang on to power.

