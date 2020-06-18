Australian unemployment hits two-decade high

SYDNEY: Australia's unemployment rate rose to its highest level in two decades last month, official data showed on Thursday (Jun 18), as hundreds of thousands more people lost their jobs amid pandemic-induced shutdowns.

The Australian Bureau of Statistics reported the May unemployment rate ticked up to 7.1 per cent as employment fell by a further 227,700 in May, slightly worse than market expectations.

The Australian dollar weakened against major currencies, and Sydney's ASX 200 stock market fell 1.6 per cent on the news.

The unemployment rate had hovered around 5 per cent before February when travel bans were introduced and businesses were forced to introduce social distancing measures.

The unemployment rate rose from a revised 6.4 per cent in April and was up almost two percentage points year-on-year.

The last time the unemployment rate broke 7 per cent was in October 2001.

