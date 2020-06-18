Australian unemployment hits two-decade high
SYDNEY: Australia's unemployment rate rose to its highest level in two decades last month, official data showed on Thursday (Jun 18), as hundreds of thousands more people lost their jobs amid pandemic-induced shutdowns.
The Australian Bureau of Statistics reported the May unemployment rate ticked up to 7.1 per cent as employment fell by a further 227,700 in May, slightly worse than market expectations.
The Australian dollar weakened against major currencies, and Sydney's ASX 200 stock market fell 1.6 per cent on the news.
READ: COVID-19: Australia likely to keep borders closed until 2021, says trade minister
The unemployment rate had hovered around 5 per cent before February when travel bans were introduced and businesses were forced to introduce social distancing measures.
The unemployment rate rose from a revised 6.4 per cent in April and was up almost two percentage points year-on-year.
The last time the unemployment rate broke 7 per cent was in October 2001.