Austria intelligence was warned attacker tried to buy ammunition: Minister

VIENNA: Austria's domestic intelligence service received warnings from neighbouring Slovakia that the IS sympathiser behind a deadly shooting in Vienna wanted to procure ammunition, the interior minister said Wednesday (Nov 4).

"In the last few hours information has come to light that some time prior to the terror attack, Slovakian intelligence informed (Austria's domestic intelligence service) the BVT about the attacker. The information was that he wanted to get ammunition," Karl Nehammer told a press conference.

Video evidence confirms that he acted alone, Nehammer said.



Nehammer said the gunman, who was shot dead by police, had "perfectly" fooled a programme to reintegrate jihadists into society.

Austrian authorities arrested 14 people after the attack. All were aged between 18 and 28 and had migration backgrounds. Some had foreign citizenship.

