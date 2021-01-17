Austria to extend third COVID-19 lockdown to Feb 8: Report

VIENNA: Austria will extend its COVID-19 lockdown until Feb 8, the APA news agency reported, citing sources familiar with negotiations between the federal and regional governments on Saturday (Jan 16).

The curbs on public life were supposed to end on Jan 24, but health officials have warned that infection rates remain too high to start easing restrictions at this stage.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The government has scheduled a news conference for 1000 GMT (6pm, Singapore time) to discuss its latest measures.

Austria, a country of 8.9 million people, is in its third lockdown, with only essential shops open. The country has reported nearly 390,00 coronavirus cases and almost 7,000 COVID-19-linked deaths since the pandemic began last year.

Download our app or subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak: https://cna.asia/telegram

Advertisement