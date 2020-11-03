Czechs launch border checks after Vienna attack: Police

PRAGUE: Czech police said they had started random checks on the country's border with Austria following Monday's (Nov 2) attack near a Vienna synagogue that had left at least two dead and several injured.

"Police are carrying out random checks of vehicles and passengers on border crossings with Austria as a preventive measure in relation to the terror attack in Vienna," Czech police tweeted.

Police added they had stepped up "supervision over major Jewish facilities in the Czech Republic" in a preventive measure that "reflects developments not only in neighbouring Austria".

Czech Interior Minister Jan Hamacek said in a tweet Czech police were also in touch with Austrian colleagues following the "dreadful news from Vienna".

Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babis tweeted his condolences over the attack near the Stadttempel synagogue.

"I am horrified by the attack on the Vienna synagogue and I want to express my solidarity to all people in Austria and my friend (Austrian Chancellor) Sebastian Kurz," Babis tweeted.

