German police search homes of 4 people suspected of having ties with Vienna attacker

BERLIN: German police said on Friday (Nov 6) they were conducting searches in several German towns in connection with four people believed to have ties to the suspected Vienna attacker who killed four people when he opened fire on bystanders and bars on Monday.

Germany's BKA criminal police said on Twitter that they were searching homes and businesses in the German towns of Osnabrueck, Kassel and in the district of Pinneberg near Hamburg.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"There is no initial suspicion that the four people affected by today's measures took part in the attack but there are believed to have been links with the suspected attacker," they said.



The shooting was the first major such attack in Austria for decades. Authorities identified the attacker as 20-year-old Kujtim Fejzulai, a dual Austrian-Macedonian national who had also been convicted for trying to join the Islamic State in Syria.

After killing four people and injuring 22, including a police officer, Fejzulai was killed by a bullet that entered his body just below his left shoulder and pierced through his lung, authorities said.

Advertisement

Advertisement

In the wake of the attack, Austrian police have arrested a total of 16 men.

Four of them had been convicted for terrorism-related offences, two for violent crime offences, and two for an attempted "honour killing", Interior Minister Karl Nehammer told a press conference on Thursday.​​​​​​​



"We have had intensive cooperation with the FBI," which provided Austrian authorities with "valuable information", Nehammer added, without giving further details.​​​​​​​



Advertisement

The investigation has also led to Switzerland, where prosecutors have confirmed that two Swiss men aged 18 and 24 who were arrested on Wednesday had already been the targets of criminal cases over terrorism offences.​​​​​​​



Authorities in another country were also investigating "direct links to the perpetrator", according to Nehammer, but added he was not able to name the country at this stage because of ongoing investigations.

