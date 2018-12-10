Ayers will not become Trump's chief of staff - sources familiar with matter

Nick Ayers will not become the next White House chief of staff, but will instead go to work at a political action committee, two sources familiar with the matter said on Sunday.

President Donald Trump will decide on his new chief of staff by the end of the year, the sources said. The president said on Saturday that current White House Chief of Staff John Kelly would leave the post by year's end. Ayers is Vice President Mike Pence's chief of staff.

