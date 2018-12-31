Bahrain's high court upholds five-year sentence against rights activist Nabeel Rajab - lawyer

Bahrain's high court upheld a five-year jail sentence against prominent activist Nabeel Rajab on Monday for criticising Saudi Arabia’s air strikes in Yemen and accusing Bahrain’s prison authorities of torture, his lawyer said.

File photo of Bahraini human rights activist Nabeel Rajab arriving for his appeal hearing at court
Bahraini human rights activist Nabeel Rajab arrives for his appeal hearing at court in Manama, February 11, 2015. REUTERS/Hamad Mohammed/File Photo

"The Court of Cassation rejected the appeal and upheld the sentence of five years in prison against Nabeel Rajab for his tweets," his lawyer, Mohamed Al Jishi, told Reuters by phone.

(Reporting By Aziz El Yaakoubi; Editing by Paul Tait)

Source: Reuters

