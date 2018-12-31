Bahrain's high court upholds five-year sentence against rights activist Nabeel Rajab - lawyer

Bahrain's high court upheld a five-year jail sentence against prominent activist Nabeel Rajab on Monday for criticising Saudi Arabia’s air strikes in Yemen and accusing Bahrain’s prison authorities of torture, his lawyer said.

DUBAI: Bahrain's high court upheld a five-year jail sentence against prominent activist Nabeel Rajab on Monday for criticising Saudi Arabia’s air strikes in Yemen and accusing Bahrain’s prison authorities of torture, his lawyer said.

"The Court of Cassation rejected the appeal and upheld the sentence of five years in prison against Nabeel Rajab for his tweets," his lawyer, Mohamed Al Jishi, told Reuters by phone.

(Reporting By Aziz El Yaakoubi; Editing by Paul Tait)