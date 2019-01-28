Bahrain's upholds life sentence against opposition leaders - BNA

FILE PHOTO: Sheikh Ali Salman, head of Bahrain's largest Shi'ite opposition group Wefaq, speaks to gathering of tens of thousands in the village of Diraz, West of Manama, Bahrain, July 1, 2011. REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed

DUBAI: Bahrain's highest court upheld life sentences against three opposition leaders on charges of spying for Qatar, state news agency BNA and a rights group said on Monday.

Al-Wefaq secretary-general Sheikh Ali Salman and two senior al-Wefaq leaders Sheikh Hassan Sultan and Ali Alaswad were sentenced to life imprisonment in November.

(Writing by Lisa Barrington; Editing by Alison Williams)

Source: Reuters

