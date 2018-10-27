Bahrain says Gulf will remain 'pillar' of regional stability

The Gulf Arab region will remain a pillar of stability in the Middle East, Bahrain's foreign minister said on Saturday.

Sheikh Khalid bin Ahmed Al Khalifa also told a security summit in Bahrain that a proposed regional security alliance bringing together the United States, Gulf allies, Egypt and Jordan would be "open to those who accept its principles".

(Reporting by Katie Paul, Writing by Ghaida Ghantous; editing by John Stonestreet)