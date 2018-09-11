Bahrain to hold parliamentary elections on Nov. 24 - state news agency

DUBAI: Bahrain said on Monday it would hold a parliamentary election on Nov. 24, the state news agency BNA reported, the second ballot since 2011 when mostly Shi'ite protesters took to the streets demanding more democracy.

Last May, Bahrain's parliament approved a bill barring members of dissolved opposition groups from running in elections, the latest step in a crackdown against dissent.

