Balloons cleared to fly in iconic New York Thanksgiving Day parade

NEW YORK: Thanksgiving Day in New York City started with something many New Yorkers and visitors will be grateful for: The giant balloons in the annual Macy's Thanksgiving Day parade were given the all clear to fly after fears strong winds could ground them.

"Good News, New York City: the winds are holding and the #MacysThanksgivingDayParade balloons will FLY!," New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio said in a tweet early on Thursday (Nov 28).

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade Love Flies Up to the Sky by Yayoi Kusama balloon sits inflated in New York, Nov 27, 2019. (Photo: Reuters/Shannon Stapleton)

A member of the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade inflation team carries an inflation hose for balloons in New York, Nov 27, 2019. (Photo: Reuters/Shannon Stapleton)

Concerns had been mounting earlier in the week over a forecast of strong winds on Thanksgiving Day.

City regulations that were put in place after a Cat in the Hat balloon knocked down a lamp post in 1997, injuring four spectators, say the inflatable characters must be kept out of the sky when sustained winds top 37kmh, and gusts exceed 54kph.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade inflation team makes preparations for a Macy's balloon in New York, Nov 27, 2019. (Photo: Reuters/Shannon Stapleton)

The Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade inflation team make preparations for the Jett by Super Wings balloon in New York, Nov 27, 2019. (Photo: Reuters/Shannon Stapleton)

The giant balloons, including a 15m tall Snoopy beagle decked out in astronaut gear to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the Moon landing, and numerous floats will parade down Manhattan's 6th Avenue during the iconic celebration.

The parade, a tradition that began in the 1920s, with its marching bands, clowns and performances is expected to draw large crowds in New York City and millions of viewers across the country.

