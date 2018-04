Bangladeshi leader says more pressure needed on Myanmar over Rohingya

Bangladeshi Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina said on Tuesday more international pressure was needed on Myanmar to take back Muslim Rohingya refugees.

"The international community needs to put more pressure on Myanmar so that they take back their own people and ensure their security," she told an audience in London

