Police detain two Algerians in anti-terrorism operation in Barcelona

BARCELONA: Police detained two Algerian citizens in an anti-terrorism operation in Spain's second largest city Barcelona on Tuesday (Jul 14) morning, the regional Catalan police force said.

The two Algerians were preparing a terror attack, Spanish radio station Cadena Ser reported, quoting unidentified sources close to the investigation. Regional police declined to comment on this.

Police officers participate in an anti-terrorism operation in Barcelona, Spain, Jul 14, 2020. (REUTERS/Nacho Doce)

In May, police had arrested a Moroccan man in Barcelona with suspected links to the Islamic State militant group who they believed was planning a militant attack.

A total of 16 suspected fighters have been arrested in Spain from the start of the year until Jul 5, according to data from the interior ministry.

Militants used a van to hit pedestrians in Barcelona's Las Ramblas boulevard in August 2017 and carried out a follow-up attack in another Catalan municipality, killing 16 people in total.

