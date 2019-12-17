Two years on, murder of Canadian tycoon couple unsolved

MONTREAL: Two years after Canadian pharmaceutical tycoon Barry Sherman and his wife were found dead at their luxury home in "targeted" killings, Toronto's chief homicide detective on Monday (Dec 16) made a fresh appeal for public help to solve the murders.

Inspector Hank Idsinga told reporters that a private investigation, begun by the Sherman family, had ended, but police are continuing their own probe.

Sherman, 75, was chairman of global generic drug supplier Apotex.

His body, along with that of Honey Sherman, 70, was found at their house in a Toronto neighbourhood on Dec 15, 2017.

"The family and police urge anyone who has reliable information regarding the murders, no matter how small or unimportant that information may seem, to please contact the police through their usual channels," Idsinga said.

Police had initially suspected a murder-suicide. The clothed bodies were discovered hanging, partly sitting, by a pool in the basement of the home.

An autopsy concluded they died from strangulation.

FILE PHOTO: One of two bodies is removed from the home of billionaire founder of Canadian pharmaceutical firm Apotex Inc., Barry Sherman and his wife Honey, who were found dead in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, December 15, 2017. REUTERS/Chris Helgren/File Photo

Investigators later ruled both deaths "targeted" homicides – after the private investigation concluded the couple were murdered.

The Shermans' children had strongly refuted the early police suspicion and hired one of Canada's most celebrated criminal defence lawyers, Brian Greenspan, who recruited the private investigators to help.

A forensic pathologist also performed a separate autopsy.

The pathologist and private investigators, who included former homicide squad members, found markings on the victims' wrists indicating that their hands had been tied with cords or plastic zip ties.

When the bodies were discovered, however, the wrists were untied, without rope or cords nearby.

Greenspan said the couple's bodies were "staged".

On Monday, Idsinga acknowledged the cooperation of the Sherman family, who were not present at the press conference.

But in a statement issued with the police, they said private investigators received more than 340 tips that they forwarded to police, who separately received 205 other tips and interviewed in excess of 240 witnesses.

Idsinga gave no further details on where the investigation is headed.

Surveillance video showed no sign of forced entry at the home, which was up for sale at a price of C$7 million (US$5.3 million).

A real estate agent found the bodies of the couple, whose fortune has been estimated at US$3.6 billion.

In October 2018 the Sherman family announced a US$7.6 million reward for any leads.

Sherman founded Apotex in 1974, and over the following decades became known as a litigious businessman who shunned the limelight while revolutionising the drug industry in Canada.

Today, the company employs more than 11,000 people and sells 300 generic drugs in 120 countries.