Bayer has not proposed paying US$8 billion to settle US Roundup claims: mediator

REUTERS: Bayer AG has not proposed paying US$8 billion to settle all U.S. claims related to the Roundup herbicide, mediator Ken Feinberg said in an email on Friday.

"Such a statement is pure fiction," Feinberg said. "Compensation has not even been discussed in the global mediation discussions."

Bayer acquired Roundup and other glyphosate-based weedkillers through its US$63 billion takeover of Monsanto last year. It has faced a wide array of litigation over Roundup's alleged cancer risks.

