BBC reporter mobbed by lemurs at British zoo

LONDON: A BBC news reporter became a hit with a group of lemurs as he attempted to report on a story from Banham Zoo in Norfolk last Thursday (Jan 4).

Alex Dunlop was at the zoo to report on their annual animal count when several efforts to do a report on camera were interrupted by up to eight lemurs jumping and climbing across him.

The reporter managed to keep his cool as he endured several bites from the Madagascan primates attempting to get to the tidbits in his hands.

The news outlet posted the video on its Twitter page with the caption: "You know what they say about working with animals ... Lemurs 1-0 BBC Look East reporter".

You know what they say about working with animals... Lemurs 1-0 BBC Look East reporter @dunlopalex . 😆🙈🎥 pic.twitter.com/xowDC6NJn9 — BBC Look East (@BBCLookEast) January 8, 2018





The reporter also wrote on his Twitter that "no lemurs were hurt in the making of this movie".

Advertisement