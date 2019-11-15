BeiGene drug wins US FDA approval for rare form of lymphoma

REUTERS: The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Thursday approved BeiGene Ltd's lymphoma treatment, validating the China-based drugmaker's strategy of largely using data from trials held outside the United States to file for approval.

The company tested the treatment, Brukinsa, in 118 patients with mantle cell lymphoma enrolled in two studies. About three-quarters were Asian, 21per cent Caucasian, and just between 10per cent to 15per cent were from the United States, BeiGene said.

The FDA granted accelerated approval to the capsules for the treatment of adult patients with mantle cell lymphoma who have received at least one prior therapy. (https://bit.ly/2QkvjHu)

