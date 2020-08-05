Utter devastation as death toll from Beirut blast tops 100; rescuers search for survivors

BEIRUT: Rescuers searched for survivors in Beirut on Wednesday (Aug 5) after a cataclysmic explosion at the port sowed devastation across entire neighbourhoods, killing more than 100 people and injuring nearly 4,000.

Officials said the toll is expected to rise.

The blast, which appeared to have been caused by a fire igniting 2,750 tonnes of ammonium nitrate left unsecured in a warehouse, was felt as far away as Cyprus, about 240km to the northwest.

The scale of the destruction was such that the Lebanese capital resembled the scene of an earthquake, with thousands of people left homeless and thousands more cramming into overwhelmed hospitals for treatment.

"We've had some dark days in Lebanon over the years but this is something else," said Rami Rifai, a 38-year-old engineer, speaking to AFP from a hospital where his two daughters were receiving treatment after sustaining cuts despite being half a kilometre from the seat of the blast.

A rescue worker tends to an injured man following an explosion at the port of Beirut on Aug 4, 2020. (Photo: AFP/Patrick Baz)

"We already had the economic crisis, a government of thieves and coronavirus. I didn't think it could get worse but now I don't know if this country can get up again. Everyone is going to try to leave. I will try to leave," he said, his voice choked by tears.

In the areas closest to the port, the amount of destruction caused by the long years of civil war between 1975 and 1990 was achieved in a second by a blast that levelled buildings within a radius of several hundred metres.

One resident of Mar Mikhail, one of the most affected neighbourhoods, said she saw bodies strewn in the middle of the street, apparently thrown off balconies and rooftops by the blast.

Many people were watching and filming with their phones after an earlier and smaller explosion was heard in the port and ignited a fire.

"THE APOCALYPSE"

The resulting footage, which was widely shared on social media, shows a ball of fire and smoke rising above Beirut and a white shockwave engulfing everything around it.

The mushroom-shaped explosion - which seismologists said was logged as the equivalent of a 3.3 magnitude quake - and the scope of the damage drew nuclear analogies in many people's accounts of the tragedy.

Smoke rises after an explosion in Beirut, Lebanon on Aug 4, 2020, in this picture obtained from a social media video. (Photo: Instagram/Karim Sokhn/Ksokhn + Thebikekitchenbeirut via Reuters)

"The Apocalypse" read the headline of L'Orient-Le Jour, the main French-language daily in Lebanon, a country that has seen its share of explosions in its recent past, but none quite this big.

The embattled government of Prime Minister Hassan Diab described the circumstances at the port that led to the explosion as "unacceptable" and vowed to investigate.

"Those responsible for this catastrophe will pay the price," he said.

President Michel Aoun said the ammonium nitrate, used in fertilisers and bombs, had been stored for six years at the port without safety measures. He called it "unacceptable".



Officials did not say what caused the blaze that set off the blast. A security source and local media said it was started by welding work being carried out on a hole in the warehouse.

"It's like a war zone. I'm speechless," Beirut's mayor, Jamal Itani, told Reuters while inspecting damage on Wednesday that he estimated would cost billions of dollars.

"This is a catastrophe for Beirut and Lebanon."

A woman is evacuated from the partially destroyed Beirut neighbourhood of Mar Mikhael on Aug 5, 2020 in the aftermath of a massive explosion in the Lebanese capital. (Photo: AFP/Patrick Baz)

Health Minister Hamad Hasan told Reuters late on Tuesday that many people are missing.

"People are asking the emergency department about their loved ones and it is difficult to search at night because there is no electricity," he said.

COUNTRIES OFFER HELP

Messages of support poured in from around the world for Lebanon, whose economy was already on its knees after defaulting on sovereign debt earlier this year.

Turkey's Humanitarian Relief Foundation (IHH) is among those searching for survivors in Beirut, and Ankara has offered to build a field hospital and help as needed.

People inspect the damage near the site of Tuesday's blast in Beirut's port area, Lebanon on Aug 5, 2020. (Photo: Reuters/Aziz Taher)

"We've relayed our offer to help" including immediate work on the hospital, and "we are expecting a response from the Lebanese side," a senior Turkish official told Reuters.

Members of the IHH group were digging through debris to look for people and recover bodies, and the group mobilised a kitchen at a Palestinian refugee camp to deliver food to those in need, said Mustafa Ozbek, an Istanbul-based official from the group.

"We are providing assistance with one ambulance to transfer patients. We may provide help according to the needs of the hospital," he said.

Western countries including the United States, Britain and France said they were ready to assist.

A crippling devaluation has sent poverty levels soaring to an estimated 50 per cent of the population and for a country so heavily reliant on imports, the obliteration of the main port signalled more hardship ahead.

Criticism of the government was already rife on social media, where Lebanese users argued that a disaster of such magnitude could only strike in a state whose institutions are crippled by incompetence and corruption.

Late Tuesday, thousands of families drove out of Beirut to take their families to safety, but many others were left stranded without a roof, unable to go anywhere or unwilling to leave their gutted homes open to looters.

The rescue effort was slowed at night by the lack of electricity, which was already intermittent at best in much of the city before the explosion.

The security forces sealed off a huge area around the blast site, turning away residents trying to reach their homes to assess the damage.

"I SAW THE MUSHROOM"

Johnny Assaf, an estate agent whose home and office were destroyed by the blast, said he lost everything except his life.

"I saw the mushroom first, then the force of the blast swept through my office. It sent me literally flying halfway across the office until my head hit the printer," he told AFP, nursing a hastily bandaged arm.

"In hospital they stitched me up without anaesthesia and then stopped before they were done because too many serious injuries were being rushed in. I saw people die in front of me," he said.

Medical supplies and furnitures are stored outside the partially destroyed Beirut Saint Georges Hospital on Aug 5, 2020 in the aftermath of a massive explosion in the Lebanese capital. (Photo: AFP/Patrick Baz)

Hospitals that had already been stretched to the brink by a spike in the number of coronavirus cases in recent days were pushed to new limits by the influx of wounded and forced to turn many away.

Saint-Georges hospital was badly damaged by the explosion and lost several members of its staff.

The head of Lebanon's Red Cross, George Kettani, said that at least 100 people had been killed.

"We are still sweeping the area. There could still be victims. I hope not," he said.

Kettani earlier told broadcaster LBCI that the Red Cross was coordinating with the health ministry to set up morgues because hospitals were overwhelmed.

In a country where smallholders have been unable to withdraw even limited amounts of cash from banks since the start of the year, there was little hope of compensation for those whose property was destroyed.

Crippled by debt and political paralysis, Lebanon, which was due to celebrate its centenary next month, looked ill-equipped to tackle the new crisis.

Grassroots solidarity was still alive however, with initiatives swiftly set up on social media to help people locate missing loved ones or assist victims with free accommodation.