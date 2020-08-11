Beirut blast: Lebanon's political game changer or hollow blow?

BEIRUT: Last week's cataclysmic explosion has ripped Beirut apart. But was it strong enough to topple the entrenched ruling class whose greed and incompetence are blamed for it?

The masters of Lebanon's political pie-sharing game have not changed in decades: Warlords from the 1975-1990 civil war who traded their fatigues for suits.

Many Lebanese want their reviled leaders to bite the dust over the Aug 4 explosion, which killed at least 160 people and disfigured the capital. It was the last straw in a protracted crisis over the collapse of the economy, corruption, waste and dysfunctional government.

Under pressure from all sides, Prime Minister Hassan Diab announced his government's resignation on Monday but it remains to be seen whether new faces are brought in or the usual suspects brought back.

"Today we follow the will of the people in their demand to hold accountable those responsible for the disaster that has been in hiding for seven years," he said, in a speech announcing the resignation.

"I said before that corruption is rooted in every lever of the state but I have discovered that corruption is greater than the state," he added, pointing to a political elite for preventing change and saying his government faced a brick wall on reforms.

"GAME CHANGER"?

Authorities say the blast was triggered by a fire of unknown origin that broke out in a port warehouse where a huge pile of highly volatile ammonium nitrate fertliser had been left unsecured for years.

Whatever the cause of the fire is, the popular consensus is that the blame rests squarely on the shoulders of the officials in charge of the port.



The disgust that had fuelled nationwide protests last year demanding a complete overhaul of the political system turned to fully fledged rage and thirst for revenge.



But the protesters who have scuffled with the security forces near parliament face a political elite that has been entrenched since Lebanon's 1975-90 civil war AFP/-

The Beirut port mirrors the sectarian power system in which the same politicians have dominated the country since the 1975-90 civil war. Each factions has its quota of directors at the port, the nation's main trade artery.

"It's a good thing that the government resigned. But we need new blood or it won’t work," silversmith Avedis Anserlian told Reuters in front of his demolished shop.



Michel Aoun, Lebanon's 85-year-old president and a symbol of the status quo, acknowledged the need to "reconsider" the country's governance.

In his resignation speech, Diab said he wanted to join the people in holding decades-old rulers accountable, saying: "Their corruption created this tragedy."

The two men's attempts to distance themselves from the political elite failed to convince many ordinary Lebanese, who saw nothing more then an exercise in buck-passing and self-preservation.

FILE PHOTO: Lebanon's Prime Minister Hassan Diab submits his resignation to Lebanon's President Michel Aoun at the presidential palace in Baabda, Lebanon August 10, 2020. Dalati Nohra/Handout via REUTERS

"It does not end with the government's resignation," said the protest flyer circulating on social media. "There is still (President Michel) Aoun, (Parliament Speaker Nabih) Berri and the entire system."



A protest with the slogan "bury the authorities first" was planned near the port.

Hilal Khashan, a political science professor at the American University of Beirut, said the fallout from the blast was a potential "game changer" because the street would accept nothing less than radical change.

He said the resentment towards established parties could finally create a space for the emergence of "new political formations".

"BACK TO SQUARE ZERO"

Jeffrey G Karam assistant professor of political science at the Lebanese American University (LAU), was less hopeful.

"It is almost impossible to consider and even imagine that the blast will sweep away the ruling political class," he told AFP.

"The ruling class will absorb the shock, anger, frustration and actually exploit the blood in the streets," he said.

It will "promise short-term solutions to simply manufacture consent and some sense of normalcy", he predicted.

FILE PHOTO: Fireworks are set off in front of police officers during anti-government protests that have been ignited by a massive explosion in Beirut, Lebanon August 10, 2020. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

Aoun is required to consult with parliamentary blocs on who should be the next prime minister, and is obliged to designate the candidate with the most support.

Forming a government amid factional rifts has been daunting in the past. Now with growing public discontent and the crushing financial crisis, it could be difficult to find someone willing to be prime minister.

Karam said one possible scenario moving forward is the formation of a so-called national unity government that includes representatives of all the country's main political parties, some under the guise of technocratic nominees.

This would mean "we're back to square zero".

Diab suggested early polls before resigning but a fresh vote would just return the same elite if the electoral law is not thoroughly reviewed.

"Our political class is immune to human tragedy, especially given that almost all of them are warlords," Karam said.

"Unfortunately, a few hundred blast victims will not trigger a mass scale response from the political elite."

Meanwhile, residents of Beirut continued to pick up the pieces as search operations for those still missing went on. Officials have said the blast could have caused losses of US$15 billion, a bill Lebanon cannot pay.

Debris and damaged vehicles are seen in the port area, after a blast in Beirut, Lebanon August 11, 2020. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

Ihsan Mokdad, a contractor, surveyed a gutted building in Gemmayze, a district a few hundreds metres from the port.

"As the prime minister said, the corruption is bigger than the state. They're all a bunch of crooks. I didn't see one MP visit this area. MPs should have come here in large numbers to raise morale," he said.

OUTSIDE PRESSURE

Foreign sponsors were long the main lifeline for Lebanon's economy and the financiers of the patronage networks of its rival political parties but the money flow has dried up in recent years.

The blast rocked Lebanon at a time when it was already on its knees, having defaulted on its debt and seen poverty rise to near third world levels.

Despite the economic emergency, Lebanon's barons were resisting the reforms demanded by Western donors but the extra burden and popular anger generated by the port blast will further reduce its room for manoeuvre.

On the first visit by a head of state to Lebanon since the explosion, French President Emmanuel Macron last week called for a "new political order".

But this time the Lebanese elite may be forced to accept reform if they want aid from France and other Western donors who have made it a precondition AFP/-

An emergency international conference he organised for blast victims on Sunday raised a quarter of a billion dollars he vowed would bypass the government.

LAU political science professor Bassel Salloukh argued that this kind of outside pressure was a potent weapon to change what he described as a "zombie political system".

"The August 4 explosion changes everything: The political elite have no more manoeuvering room," he said.

"They will find it very difficult to avoid the kind of structural reforms that the international community has made a precondition for any aid," he added.

"Will that uproot the political system? No, but it forces them to make the kind of concessions they have long resisted."