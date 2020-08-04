Two explosions in Beirut port area rock Lebanon's capital, at least 10 dead

BEIRUT: Two huge explosions rocked Beirut on Tuesday (Aug 4), injuring many people as glass shattered and balconies collapsed from the impact, witnesses said.

At least 10 bodies have been taken to hospitals following the massive explosion, a Lebanese security source and a medical source told Reuters.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Lebanon's state news agency NNA and two security sources said the blast had occurred in the port area where there are warehouses housing explosives. It was not immediately clear what caused the blast or what kind of explosives were in the warehouses.

Lebanese media carried images of people trapped under rubble, some bloodied, after the massive explosion, the cause of which was not immediately known.

People gather near the scene of an explosion in Lebanese capital Beirut on Aug 4, 2020. (Photo: AFP/Anwar Amro)

Reports by local Lebanese media said the blast may have been the result of an incident at Beirut port.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"I saw a fireball and smoke billowing over Beirut. People were screaming and running, bleeding. Balconies were blown off buildings. Glass in high-rise buildings shattered and fell to the street," said a Reuters witness.

This video of explosion in Beirut, holy smokes! #Lebanon pic.twitter.com/jaC5IZNuse — Kabir Taneja (@KabirTaneja) August 4, 2020

Online footage from a Lebanese newspaper office showed blown out windows, scattered furniture and demolished interior panelling.

A large explosion rocked the Lebanese capital Beirut on Aug 4, an AFP correspondent said. The blast, which rattled entire buildings and broke glass, was felt in several parts of the city. (Photo: AFP/Anwar Amro)

Local broadcaster LBC quoted the health minister as saying there was a "very high number" of injuries and a large amount of damage. Al Mayadeen television said hundreds were wounded.

The loud blast in Beirut's port area was felt across large parts of the city and some districts lost electricity.

"LIKE AN EARTHQUAKE"

An AFP correspondent at the scene said every shop in the Hamra commercial district had sustained damage, with entire shopfronts destroyed, windows shattered and many cars wrecked.

Injured people were walking in the street, while outside the Clemenceau Medical Centre, dozens of wounded people, including children, rushed to be admitted to the centre.

Firefighters spray water at a fire after an explosion was heard in Beirut, Lebanon August 4, 2020. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir

Destroyed cars were abandoned in the street with their airbags inflated.

A huge cloud of black smoke has engulfing the entire port area, the AFP correspondent said.

The port zone was cordoned off by the security forces, allowing access only to a string of ambulances, fire trucks and people whose relatives were working inside the devastated area.

A huge blaze was burning at the port, where ambulances were rushing away the wounded, their sirens wailing.

"Buildings are shaking," tweeted one resident, while another wrote: "An enormous, deafening explosion just engulfed Beirut. Heard it from miles away."

The blasts were heard as far away as Nicosia on the eastern Mediterranean island of Cyprus, 240km away. One resident of the capital Nicosia said his house shook, rattling shutters.

Smoke billows following an explosion in the Lebanese capital Beirut on Aug 4, 2020. (Photo: AFP/Joseph Eid)

Another Reuters witness said she saw heavy grey smoke near the port area and then heard an explosion and saw flames of fire and black smoke: "All the downtown area windows are smashed and there are wounded people walking around. It is total chaos."

UN spokesman Farhan Haq told reporters it was not immediately clear what the cause of the explosions was, and that there was no indication of any injuries to any UN personnel.

“We do not have information about what has happened precisely, what has caused this, whether it’s accidental or man made act,” he said.

The US Pentagon said: "We are aware of the explosion and are concerned for the potential loss of life due to such a massive explosion."



The White House added it was tracking the explosions closely.

