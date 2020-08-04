Two explosions in Beirut port area rock Lebanon's capital, at least 10 dead and hundreds injured

BEIRUT: Two huge explosions rocked Beirut on Tuesday (Aug 4), killing and wounding dozens of people, shaking buildings and sending huge plumes of smoke billowing into the Beirut sky.

Video footage of the second blast showed an enormous orange fireball that dwarfed nearby buildings and sent a devastating tornado-like shockwave ripping through the city.



At least 10 bodies have been taken to hospitals following the massive explosion, a Lebanese security source and a medical source told Reuters.

Hundreds of people who were injured in the Beirut port blast were taken to hospitals but many remain trapped in homes damaged by the explosion, the head of the Lebanese Red Cross said.

George Kettaneh told local media there was no exact figure of how many were injured as many were still trapped in homes and within the area of the blast. Others were being rescued by boat.

A picture shows the scene of an explosion near the the port in the Lebanese capital Beirut on Aug 4, 2020. (Photo: AFP/STR)

Lebanese broadcaster LBCI quoted Hotel Dieu Hospital in Beirut as saying that was treating more than 500 injuries and was not able to receive more. Tens of injured needed operations, the hospital said appealing for blood donations.



Lebanese media carried images of people trapped under rubble, some bloodied, after the massive explosion, the cause of which was not immediately known.

Lebanon's state news agency NNA and two security sources said the blast had occurred in the port area where there are warehouses housing explosives. It was not immediately clear what caused the blast or what kind of explosives were in the warehouses.



Lebanon's internal security chief Abbas Ibrahim later said that a massive blast in Beirut's port area occurred in a section housing highly explosive materials, and not explosives as reported earlier by the official state news agency NNA.

Speaking to reporters in televised remarks, he declined to speculate about the cause of the explosion in Lebanon's capital, saying "we cannot preempt investigations".

The governor of Beirut port told Sky News that a team of firefighters at the scene had "disappeared" after the explosion.

Smoke rises from the site of an explosion in Beirut, Lebanon August 4, 2020. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir

People run for cover following an explosion in Beirut's port area, Lebanon August 4, 2020. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir

"I saw a fireball and smoke billowing over Beirut. People were screaming and running, bleeding. Balconies were blown off buildings. Glass in high-rise buildings shattered and fell to the street," said a Reuters witness.

Online footage from a Lebanese newspaper office showed blown out windows, scattered furniture and demolished interior panelling.

Local broadcaster LBC quoted the health minister as saying there was a "very high number" of injuries and a large amount of damage. Al Mayadeen television said hundreds were wounded.

The loud blast in Beirut's port area was felt across large parts of the city and some districts lost electricity.

People gather near the scene of an explosion in Lebanese capital Beirut on Aug 4, 2020. (Photo: AFP/Anwar Amro)

A large explosion rocked the Lebanese capital Beirut on Aug 4, an AFP correspondent said. The blast, which rattled entire buildings and broke glass, was felt in several parts of the city. (Photo: AFP/Anwar Amro)

"LIKE AN EARTHQUAKE"

An AFP correspondent at the scene said every shop in the Hamra commercial district had sustained damage, with entire shopfronts destroyed, windows shattered and many cars wrecked.

Injured people were walking in the street, while outside the Clemenceau Medical Centre, dozens of wounded people, including children, rushed to be admitted to the centre.

Firefighters spray water at a fire after an explosion was heard in Beirut, Lebanon August 4, 2020. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir

Destroyed cars were abandoned in the street with their airbags inflated.

A huge cloud of black smoke had engulfed the entire port area, the AFP correspondent said.

The port zone was cordoned off by the security forces, allowing access only to a string of ambulances, fire trucks and people whose relatives were working inside the devastated area.

A huge blaze was burning at the port, where ambulances were rushing away the wounded, their sirens wailing.

"Buildings are shaking," tweeted one resident, while another wrote: "An enormous, deafening explosion just engulfed Beirut. Heard it from miles away."

The blasts were heard as far away as Nicosia on the eastern Mediterranean island of Cyprus, 240km away. One resident of the capital Nicosia said his house shook, rattling shutters.

Smoke billows following an explosion in the Lebanese capital Beirut on Aug 4, 2020. (Photo: AFP/Joseph Eid)

Another Reuters witness said she saw heavy grey smoke near the port area and then heard an explosion and saw flames of fire and black smoke: "All the downtown area windows are smashed and there are wounded people walking around. It is total chaos."

UN spokesman Farhan Haq told reporters it was not immediately clear what the cause of the explosions was, and that there was no indication of any injuries to any UN personnel.

“We do not have information about what has happened precisely, what has caused this, whether it’s accidental or man made act,” he said.

The US Pentagon said: "We are aware of the explosion and are concerned for the potential loss of life due to such a massive explosion."

The US State Department is closely following reports of an explosion in Beirut and stands ready to offer "all possible assistance", a spokesperson for the agency said.

The Department has no information about the cause of the explosion, the spokesperson said and added that the agency is working closely with local authorities to determine if any US citizens were affected in the incident.