World

Belgian king accepts PM resignation, installs caretaker government

Belgian King Philippe accepted the resignation of Prime Minister Charles Michel on Friday and requested his administration stay on in a caretaker capacity.

Belgium&apos;s King Philippe welcomes PM Michel at the Royal Palace in Brussels
Belgium's King Philippe welcomes Prime Minister Charles Michel ahead of a meeting at the Royal Palace in Brussels, Belgium December 21, 2018. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

After consultations with party leaders, the palace said in a statement that the king had established there was a willingness to ensure the country was governed well until the next election, due on May 26.

