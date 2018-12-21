Belgian king accepts PM resignation, installs caretaker government

Belgian King Philippe accepted the resignation of Prime Minister Charles Michel on Friday and requested his administration stay on in a caretaker capacity.

BRUSSELS: Belgian King Philippe accepted the resignation of Prime Minister Charles Michel on Friday and requested his administration stay on in a caretaker capacity.

After consultations with party leaders, the palace said in a statement that the king had established there was a willingness to ensure the country was governed well until the next election, due on May 26.

(Reporting by Philip Blenkinsop; editing by Francesco Guarascio)