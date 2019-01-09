Belgium charge man with providing arms to Paris attackers

BRUSSELS: Belgian authorities have charged a Belgian man with providing arms to the attackers who carried out the attacks in Paris in November 2015.

"The person was taken in for questioning before Christmas. The matter concerns the provision of arms," a spokesman for Belgian federal prosecutors said on Wednesday (Jan 9).

The person has been charged with participation in the activities of a terrorist organisation and a court has placed him in custody.

Coordinated Islamic State shootings and bombs in Paris in November 2015 killed 130 people, the deadliest attacks on French soil since World War II.

