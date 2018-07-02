Belgium detains two accused of plotting attack on Iranian meeting in France

BRUSSELS: Belgian authorities have detained two people suspected of plotting a bomb attack on a meeting in France of Iranian political group People's Mujahideen of Iran, prosecutors said on Monday.

The two were intercepted by Belgian police on Saturday, with 500 grams (1.1 lb) of TATP, a home made explosive produced of easily available chemicals, as well as a detonation device found in their car.

Advertisement

(Reporting by Robert-Jan Bartunek; editing)