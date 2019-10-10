Belgium's UCB to buy Ra Pharmaceuticals for US$2.1 billion

World

Belgium's UCB to buy Ra Pharmaceuticals for US$2.1 billion

UCB has agreed to acquire U.S.-based Ra Pharmaceuticals for US$2.1 billion, in a deal that will enable the Belgian drugmaker to offer new treatment opportunities for several rare diseases in neurology and immunology.

FILE PHOTO: The logo of Belgian drug, chemical, and plastics group UCB is seen at the entrance of t
FILE PHOTO: The logo of Belgian drug, chemical, and plastics group UCB is seen at the entrance of the company's headquarters in Brussels March 2, 2010. REUTERS/Yves Herman/File Photo

Bookmark

REUTERS: UCB has agreed to acquire U.S.-based Ra Pharmaceuticals for US$2.1 billion, in a deal that will enable the Belgian drugmaker to offer new treatment opportunities for several rare diseases in neurology and immunology.

The acquisition is expected to be core EPS accretive from 2024 onwards, both companies said on Tuesday in a joint statement, adding they expect to close the deal by the end of the first quarter of next year.

(Reporting by Pawel Goraj; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

Source: Reuters

Tagged Topics

Bookmark