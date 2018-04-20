Berlin: Merkel likely to discuss Russia during US visit next week

Berlin: Merkel likely to discuss Russia during US visit next week

German Chancellor Angela Merkel is likely to discuss Russia when she meets U.S. President Donald Trump in Washington next week, a government spokesman said on Friday.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel welcomes French President Emmanuel Macron in Berlin
German Chancellor Angela Merkel is seen before welcoming French President Emmanuel Macron at the building site of the Humboldt Forum in Berlin, Germany, April 19, 2018. REUTERS/Axel Schmidt

The United States on April 6 imposed sanctions against Russian entities and individuals to punish Moscow for its alleged meddling in the 2016 U.S. election and what the U.S. Treasury Department dubbed other "malign activity."

(Reporting by Michelle Martin and Thomas Escritt)

