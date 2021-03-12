Berlin talking to Washington on COVID vaccines from US

BERLIN: Berlin is holding bilateral talks with Washington about missing shipments of COVID-19 vaccines manufactured in the United States, a German government spokesman said on Friday (Mar 12).

Washington has told the European Union that it should not expect to receive AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccines manufactured in the United States any time soon, two EU sources said on Thursday, in a new blow to the bloc's supplies.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Steffen Seibert told a regular government news conference that the EU supplies more than 30 countries with vaccine doses, including the United States, and noted this was not the case for the United States.

"This is also an issue the government is addressing in bilateral talks," Seibert said.



Advertisement

Advertisement

Download our app or subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak: https://cna.asia/telegram