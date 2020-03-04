Bernie Sanders voices 'absolute confidence' will win Democratic nomination

ESSEX JUNCTION, United States: Bernie Sanders voiced full confidence in his chances of winning the Democratic nomination to challenge Donald Trump, despite the early lead of his main rival Joe Biden on Super Tuesday.

"Tonight, I tell you with absolute confidence, we are going to win the Democratic nomination," Sanders told cheering supporters on Tuesday (Mar 4) in his home state of Vermont - where he comfortably won the primary.

"You cannot beat Trump with the same old, same old kind of politics," said Sanders before launching into a broadside against the record of the centrist Biden.

The former vice president got off to a strong start as 14 states voted to pick the Democratic nominee, with seven projected wins against two for Sanders.

