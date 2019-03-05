'Beverly Hills, 90210' actor Luke Perry dead at 52

LOS ANGELES: Actor Luke Perry, who starred in the hit 1990s television series "Beverly Hills, 90210," died on Monday (Mar 4) at the age of 52 after suffering a massive stroke, his agent said.

Perry, who was hospitalised in the Los Angeles area last week, died surrounded by his two children, his fiancee and ex-wife, his parents, siblings and other close family and friends, his agent Arnold Robinson told AFP.

"The family appreciates the outpouring of support and prayers that have been extended to Luke from around the world, and respectfully request privacy in this time of great mourning," Robinson added, in a statement.



