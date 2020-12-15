Fresh off Electoral College win, Biden to stump in Georgia for Democratic Senate candidates

ATLANTA: A day after the Electoral College confirmed his presidential victory, Joe Biden will travel to Georgia on Tuesday (Dec 15) to campaign for two Democratic United States Senate candidates whose Jan 5 runoff elections could make or break his domestic policy agenda.

Biden's narrow win in the Southern state in November's presidential election completed its transformation from Republican stronghold to one of the country's most competitive political battlegrounds.

Republican Senators David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler are facing Democrats Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock, respectively, in twin races that will determine which party controls the US Senate when Biden takes office on Jan 20.

If the Republicans win either contest, they would maintain power in the Senate, allowing them to thwart many of Biden's ambitious legislative goals on issues such as the COVID-19 pandemic, the economy and climate change. A Democratic sweep would give the party control of the White House and Congress, where it also has a majority in the US House of Representatives.



Democratic Electoral College elector Steve Henson looks at his signed vote for Joe Biden for president of the United States in the Georgia State Senate chambers in the Georgia State Capitol building in Atlanta on Dec 14, 2020. (Photo: Reuters/Elijah Nouvelage)

Biden's trip to Atlanta comes nine days after President Donald Trump travelled to Georgia in support of Perdue and Loeffler. The president-elect's visit also coincides with early in-person voting, which began on Monday as hundreds of Georgians braved rainy weather to stand in line.



As in November, many voters are expected to cast ballots by mail amid the ongoing pandemic. Thus far, more than 1.2 million residents have requested absentee ballots, and more than 260,000 have already sent them in, according to the US Elections Project at the University of Florida.

Biden's win has boosted Democratic hopes of capturing both seats, along with aggressive efforts to register voters and changing demographics that have pushed the electorate away from Republicans.

Perdue ran ahead of Trump in the Nov 3 election, however, finishing ahead of Ossoff but just shy of the 50 per cent required to avoid a runoff under state law. A third-party candidate received about 2 per cent of the vote.

The other race had a large field of candidates in November due to its status as a special election because Loeffler was appointed to her seat to fill a vacancy. Warnock and Loeffler finished in the top two positions, each well short of 50 per cent.

TURNOUT ISSUES

Hundreds of millions of dollars have poured into the state from both political parties as well as an array of outside political groups.

Both sides face turnout challenges in the midst of the pandemic and without the polarising Trump at the top of the ballot to turn out votes from his deeply loyal supporters and also from detractors with deep animosity towards him.

Some Republicans in the state have expressed concern that Trump's repeated insistence, without evidence, that the November results were fraudulent may drive down turnout among his most ardent supporters.

Biden secured the presidency on Monday after the Electoral College formalised his win. Under US law, the president is not elected by a majority of the popular vote but by the Electoral College, which awards electoral votes to the winner of each state based on congressional representation.