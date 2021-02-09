Biden, India's Modi, discuss climate, Myanmar in call: White House

FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Biden walks into Oval Office in Washington
FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Joe Biden walks into the Oval Office as he arrives from New Castle, Delaware at the White House in Washington, U.S., February 8, 2021. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
WASHINGTON: US President Joe Biden and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi agreed in a call on Monday (Feb 8) to work closely to fight COVID-19, renew their partnership on climate change and defend democratic institution and norms around the world, including in Myanmar.

"The leaders agreed to continuing close cooperation to promote a free and open Indo-Pacific, including support for freedom of navigation, territorial integrity, and a stronger regional architecture through the Quad," the White House said in a statement.

Source: Reuters

