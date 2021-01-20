Biden leads memorial for 400,000 US COVID-19 victims on eve of inauguration

WASHINGTON: President-elect Joe Biden on Tuesday (Jan 19) led a national memorial observance on the eve of his inauguration to honour the 400,000 Americans who have died from COVID-19 during the 11 months since the novel coronavirus claimed its first US victim.

The sundown commemoration came just hours before President Donald Trump was due to leave the White House and hand over a country in crisis. The ceremony, spearheaded by Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris from the base of the Lincoln Memorial, marked the federal government's first official nod to the staggering death toll from the pandemic.

"We must remember. It's hard sometimes to remember, but that's how we heal. It's important to do that as a nation," Biden said in brief remarks to kick off a tribute that was to include observances in cities across the country.

As darkness fell over the nation's capital, 400 electric lamps lining the sides of the Reflecting Pool were illuminated to honour the 400,000 lives lost, followed by gospel singer Yolanda Adams' performance of the song Hallelujah, then a moment of silence in memory of the COVID-19 dead.



Lights surround the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool, placed as a memorial to COVID-19 victims on Jan 19, 2021, in Washington with the US Capitol in the background. (Photo: AP/Alex Brandon)

"Though we may be physically separated, we the American people are united in spirit," Harris said separately.



A hospital nurse from Michigan, Lori Marie Key, sang Amazing Grace before Biden took to the podium. About 6.5km from where Biden appeared, the bells of the National Cathedral were tolled 400 times after he spoke.

Nurse Lori Marie Key sings Amazing Grace during a COVID-19 memorial on Jan 19, 2021, in Washington. (Photo: AP/Alex Brandon)

The United States surpassed 24 million COVID-19 infections and 400,000 lives lost from the virus on Tuesday, according to a Reuters tally. The country has recorded more than 200,000 new cases and 3,220 deaths on average over the last seven days.

Among the other landmarks participating in the lighting ceremony were the Empire State building in New York City and the Space Needle in Seattle, Biden's inaugural committee said in a statement. The committee also said it was encouraging Americans to light candles in their windows and churches to ring their bells in a show of unity.

With the Washington Monument in the background, President-elect Joe Biden stands with his wife Jill Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris stands with her husband Doug Emhoff as they look at lights placed around the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool during a COVID-19 memorial on Jan 19, 2021, in Washington. (Photo: AP/Evan Vucci)

Local officials from Miami, Florida, to San Diego, California, said buildings in their cities were expected to be specially illuminated for the occasion.

The Cathedral of St John the Divine in New York City was inviting the public to light a candle on its front steps on Tuesday evening before a solemn bell toll.

NEW CHAPTER IN PANDEMIC RESPONSE

The observance marked the beginning of a new era in the country's battle against COVID-19 under Biden, who has pledged to make coronavirus relief a top priority when he takes office on Wednesday under unprecedented security measures in the nation's capital.

Biden will inherit a grieving and sickened nation from Trump, who critics say was to blame for a disjointed and ineffectual response to the pandemic, resulting in the United States suffering the highest COVID-19 national death toll in the world.

El Paso County Medical Examiner's Office staff roll bodies that are in bags labeled "Covid" from refrigerated trailers into the morgue office amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in El Paso, Texas on Nov 23, 2020. (Photo: REUTERS/Ivan Pierre Aguirre)

On Tuesday, his last full day as president, Trump had no public events scheduled, although US Vice President Mike Pence was planning to convene the White House Coronavirus Task Force for its last meeting under his watch.

Many of Biden's policy plans fly in the face of the Trump administration's approach to combating the pandemic. They include a mask mandate that would apply to federal properties, planes and buses and a recommitment to the World Health Organisation after Trump's withdrawal from the agency.

Biden will also face the daunting task of overseeing the nation's COVID-19 vaccine distribution and administration. The United States is trailing in its vaccination goal, with only 12.3 million shots administered out of more than 31 million distributed as of Jan 15, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

States, tasked with rolling out their own vaccine programmes, have lamented a lack of funding and support from the federal government. Some localities say they do not have adequate supply to meet demand.

Mayor Bill de Blasio on Tuesday warned New York City will run out of vaccine doses as soon as Thursday and will be forced to cancel many appointments if it does not get resupplied quickly.

"We will have literally nothing left to give as of Friday," de Blasio told a news conference.

