US Congress certifies Electoral College result; clears way for Biden to become president

WASHINGTON: Democrat Joe Biden was on Thursday (Jan 7) cleared to be sworn in as United States president on Jan 20 when Vice President Mike Pence declared that Congress had confirmed the Electoral College tally of states' results.

The tally showed Biden as the winner of the Nov 3 contest against incumbent President Donald Trump by a margin of 306 electoral votes to 232.

Hours after hundreds of President Donald Trump's supporters stormed the US Capitol in a harrowing assault on American democracy, a shaken Congress resumed their work on certifying Biden's Electoral College win late on Wednesday, with debate stretching into the early hours of Thursday.

After debate, the House and Senate rejected two objections to the vote tally and moved forward towards final certification.



The outcome had never been in doubt, but had been interrupted by rioters - spurred on by Trump - who forced their way past metal security barricades, broke windows and scaled walls to fight their way into the Capitol.

Police said four people died during the chaos - one from gunshot wounds and three from medical emergencies - and 52 people were arrested.

Some besieged the House of Representatives chamber while lawmakers were inside, banging on its doors and forcing the suspension of the certification debate. Security officers piled furniture against the chamber's door and drew their pistols before helping lawmakers and others escape.

