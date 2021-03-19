Biden says 65% of people 65 or older have received at least one COVID vaccine shot

World

Biden says 65% of people 65 or older have received at least one COVID vaccine shot

COVID-19 vaccines are administered in Martinsburg, West Virginia
FILE PHOTO: Mary Lou Russler receives a coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine during a community vaccination event in Martinsburg, West Virginia, U.S., March 11, 2021. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Bookmark

WASHINGTON: President Joe Biden on Thursday (Mar 18) said 65 per cent of Americans who are 65 years and older have received at least one shot of a COVID-19 vaccine.

Biden also said his administration will meet its goal of giving out 100 million vaccine shots on Friday.

BOOKMARK THIS: Our comprehensive coverage of the coronavirus outbreak and its developments

Download our app or subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak: https://cna.asia/telegram

Source: Reuters

Tagged Topics

Bookmark