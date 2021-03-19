Biden says 65% of people 65 or older have received at least one COVID vaccine shot
WASHINGTON: President Joe Biden on Thursday (Mar 18) said 65 per cent of Americans who are 65 years and older have received at least one shot of a COVID-19 vaccine.
Biden also said his administration will meet its goal of giving out 100 million vaccine shots on Friday.
