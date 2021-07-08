Biden to host Jordan's King Abdullah Jul 19: White House

WASHINGTON: US President Joe Biden will host King Abdullah of Jordan at the White House on Jul 19, the White House said on Wednesday (Jul 7).

Biden reaffirmed strong US support for the monarch shortly after the kingdom announced it had quashed a rift within the royal family that shook Jordan's image as a beacon of stability in the region.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"His Majesty’s visit will highlight the enduring and strategic partnership between the United States and Jordan, a key security partner and ally of the United States," the White House said in a statement.

"It will be an opportunity to discuss the many challenges facing the Middle East and showcase Jordan’s leadership role in promoting peace and stability in the region."

Abdullah is on a three-week visit to the United States that will include Biden's first meeting with an Arab leader at the White House since taking office, a Jul 1 statement from the palace said.

Abdullah strongly opposed former US President Donald Trump's Middle East peace plan, which he saw as a national security threat that would also undermine his Hashemite family's custodianship of holy sites in Jerusalem.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Officials say the shift in US policy under Biden towards a more traditional commitment to a two-state solution to the Arab-Israeli conflict has relieved pressure on Jordan, where a majority of the population of 10 million are Palestinians.