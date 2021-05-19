Biden urged 'de-escalation' in call with Netanyahu on Wednesday

ABOARD AIR FORCE ONE: US President Joe Biden prodded Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Wednesday (May 19) to de-escalate tensions in the Gaza conflict "on the path" to a ceasefire, a White House spokeswoman said.

"The two leaders had a detailed discussion on the state of events in Gaza, Israel's progress in degrading the capabilities of Hamas and other terrorist elements, and ongoing diplomatic efforts by regional governments and the United States," White House spokeswoman Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters.

"The president conveyed to the prime minister that he expected a significant de-escalation today on the path to a ceasefire," Jean-Pierre added.

It was the fourth call in past week between the US and Israeli leaders.

