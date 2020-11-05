Biden wins in Michigan, in another major blow to Trump: US media

WASHINGTON: Democrat Joe Biden has won the crucial battleground state of Michigan, US networks projected on Wednesday (Nov 4), meaning the former vice president has flipped another state won by President Donald Trump in 2016.

CNN and NBC News projected the win for Biden in the Midwestern state, which unexpectedly went to Trump by less than half a percentage point in 2016 in one of the stunning state defeats suffered by Hillary Clinton.

Advertisement

Advertisement

With Michigan's 16 electoral votes, Biden now has a total of 264 - six shy of the magic number of 270 needed to win the US presidency, according to US network projections.

Earlier on Wednesday the Trump campaign said it filed lawsuits in Pennsylvania and Michigan, demanding better access for campaign observers to locations where ballots are being processed and counted,

Michigan is a critical battleground state that helped deliver Trump the presidency four years ago, along with Wisconsin and Pennsylvania.



Advertisement

Advertisement



