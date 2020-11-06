Biden set to be next US president after projected win in Pennsylvania

WASHINGTON: Joe Biden has won the crucial battleground state of Pennsylvania, the Associated Press and US TV networks projected on Saturday (Nov 7), putting him over the 270 Electoral College votes needed to carry the White House.

If all results are confirmed, the Democrat candidate will be the next US president.

AP, Edinson Research, CNN, NBC News and CBS News have all called the race in his favour.



"America, I'm honoured that you have chosen me to lead our great country," Biden said in a statement.

"The work ahead of us will be hard, but I promise you this: I will be a president for all Americans - whether you voted for me or not. I will keep the faith that you have placed in me."

Trump quickly responded to the announcement by accusing Biden of falsely declaring himself the next president.

"We all know why Joe Biden is rushing to falsely pose as the winner, and why his media allies are trying so hard to help him: They don't want the truth to be exposed," Trump said in a statement.

"The simple fact is this election is far from over."

For Biden, who got more than 74 million votes, a record, the triumph after a tense contest conducted during a global coronavirus pandemic was the crowning achievement of his half-century in US politics, including eight years as deputy to the first black US president Barack Obama.

At 77 years old, Biden will be the oldest candidate ever elected to the White House. His running mate Kamala Harris will be the first black woman to become vice president.

Biden spent eight years as vice president to Barack Obama. His victory comes in his third run for the nation's highest office.



Harris - who is also the first person of South Asian descent elected to the vice presidency - will become the highest-ranking woman ever to serve in government, four years after Trump defeated Hilary Clinton.

Before Pennsylvania, which has 20 electoral votes, neither candidate had amassed the votes needed to win the White House four days after Election Day. But Biden’s victories in Michigan and Wisconsin left him at 264, meaning he was one battleground state away from becoming president-elect.

Trump, with 214 electoral votes, faced a much higher hurdle. To reach 270, he needed to claim all four remaining battlegrounds: Pennsylvania, North Carolina, Georgia and Nevada.

There is some uncertainty surrounding Arizona, which has 11 electoral votes.

AP and Fox News have called Arizona for Biden. Some other media outlets, including CNN and NBC News, have held back from calling Arizona, putting Biden at 253 electoral votes.

Trump made clear on Friday that he would continue to press his unsubstantiated claims of election fraud.

"From the beginning we have said that all legal ballots must be counted and all illegal ballots should not be counted, yet we have met resistance to this basic principle by Democrats at every turn," he said in a statement released by his campaign.

"We will pursue this process through every aspect of the law to guarantee that the American people have confidence in our government. I will never give up fighting for you and our nation."

Trump's campaign is pursuing a series of lawsuits across battleground states that legal experts described as unlikely to succeed in altering the election outcome.

The close election has underscored the nation's deep political divides, and Biden will likely face a difficult task governing in a deeply polarised Washington.

Republicans could keep control of the US Senate pending the outcome of several undecided Senate races, and they would likely block large parts of his legislative agenda, including expanding healthcare and fighting climate change.

Biden will also have to confront a pandemic that has killed more than 235,000 people in the United States and left millions more out of work, even as the country still grapples with the aftermath of months of unrest over race relations and police brutality.