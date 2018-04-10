Bill Cosby retrial on sexual assault charges begins

NORRISTOWN: Bill Cosby's retrial on sexual assault charges - a legal fight made tougher with more witnesses in a #MeToo world - opened on Monday (Apr 9) after a judge rejected a defence request to remove a juror who allegedly said the disgraced US megastar is guilty.

The now frail and isolated 80-year-old Cosby could spend the rest of his life behind bars if convicted of drugging and molesting former university employee Andrea Constand at his Philadelphia home in 2004.

The pioneering black entertainer's first trial ended in a hung jury in June last year, with a sequestered panel hopelessly deadlocked after six days of testimony and 52 hours of deliberations.

The case forever tarnished the legacy of an actor once adored by millions as "America's Dad" for his seminal role as lovable father and obstetrician Cliff Huxtable on hit 1984-92 television series "The Cosby Show."



As Cosby walked towards the Pennsylvania court on Monday, a topless protester jumped over the barrier and ran towards the comedian, before being tussled into the bushes by security and taken into custody.

"Women's lives matter," yelled Nicolle Rochelle, 39, with "Cosby rapist," "women's lives matter" and the names of Cosby accusers written on her naked torso. She was charged with disorderly conduct.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Rochelle is an actress who appeared on several episodes of "The Cosby Show" in the early 1990s. She told reporters that the star had never mistreated her.

In recent years, some 60 women have accused the Emmy-winning Cosby, who today claims to be legally blind, of being a serial predator, alleging that he drugged and assaulted them over a span of 40 years.

