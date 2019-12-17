Biohaven Pharma says acute migraine treatment succeeds in study
Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd said on Tuesday two doses of its experimental treatment for acute migraine were effective in reducing headaches in a large study.
REUTERS: Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd said on Tuesday two doses of its experimental treatment for acute migraine were effective in reducing headaches in a large study.
The drug, vazegepant, belongs to a new class of treatments for migraine called CGRP inhibitors.
(Reporting by Manojna Maddipatla in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)