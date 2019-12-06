Biohaven Pharma to continue late-stage study of Alzheimer's treatment

Biohaven Pharmaceutical said on Friday it would continue with a late-stage study of its experimental Alzheimer's treatment on the recommendation of an independent data-monitoring committee based on an interim analysis of results.

REUTERS: Biohaven Pharmaceutical said on Friday it would continue its late-stage study of experimental treatment for the symptoms of Alzheimer's on the recommendation of an independent data-monitoring committee, sending its shares up 11.6per cent.

This comes a day after Biogen Inc offered more data on its Alzheimer's drug, which it had previously planned to shelve.

Advertisement

Advertisement

There are presently no approved treatments to delay the progression of the memory-robbing disease, and analysts estimate the first drugmaker to offer it will rake in billions of dollars.

The committee's recommendation is based on Biohaven's treatment, troriluzole, demonstrating numerically greater benefit over placebo in measuring cognitive function or hippocampal volume assessed by magnetic resonance imaging.

Chief Executive Officer Vlad Coric called the milestone important as troriluzole continues to be studied in four pivotal trials across multiple neurologic and neuropsychiatric disorders.

The late-stage study is being led by the Alzheimer's Disease Cooperative Study (ADCS) at the University of California San Diego School of Medicine.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Alzheimer's is a progressive neurodegenerative disorder that causes brain cells to waste away and die, and accounts for 60per cent-80per cent of dementia cases globally.

Shares of the company were up 11.6per cent at US$60 before the bell.

(Reporting by Trisha Roy in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur and Shinjini Ganguli)